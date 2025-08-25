World-famous singer Sami Yusuf donates part of Istanbul concert proceeds to Gaza

The concert, titled Between Two Seas, drew a crowd of more than 25,000 people and featured a 75-member orchestra along with several international artists.

During the performance, Yusuf dedicated his song Didar (Visitation) to Gaza, expressing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Opening the event with remarks in Turkish, Yusuf said, “May God protect the entire Muslim Ummah and all of humanity from harm and evil.”

He added, “Our prayers are always with our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine. We hear your voices, and we are with you. May God be your helper and protector.”

The artist, known for blending spiritual and contemporary music, has frequently used his platform to advocate for humanitarian causes.

The death toll from the Israeli genocide is nearing 62,690, with nearly 158,000 others injured.