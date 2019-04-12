Iran FM Pens Letter to UN Chief on US’ Blacklisting of IRGC

The top Iranian diplomat sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, denouncing the US administration’s decision to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization.

Slamming the US government’s “unprecedented, illegal and dangerous” move against an official branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, Zarif said Washington’s “baseless and provocative” decision was a “hostile measure against the Islamic Republic of Iran and a major threat to regional and international peace and security.”

Zarif also denounced the US decision as a “brazen violation of the inalienable principles of the international law and the UN Charter, including the principle of sovereign equality of states.”

The Iranian minister then warned that the US provocative move could heighten tensions to an uncontrollable level and increase the risk of incidents in the region, which he said is already faced with numerous challenges.

The US regime, those expressing overt support for and involvement in the US plan, as well as two or three puppet regimes backing the anti-IRGC action will be fully held accountable for the dire consequences of such adventurous move, Zarif warned.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington is designating the IRGC a foreign “terrorist organization”, marking the first time the US has formally labelled another country’s military a terrorist group.

Responding to the move, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council immediately declared the US as a state sponsor of terrorism and US forces in the region terrorists.

The SNSC said it has put CENTCOM on its terror list as a “reciprocal measure” against the US “illegal and unwise” move.