WHO chief says humanitarian situation in Gaza is ‘inhumane’, calls it ‘death zone’

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and demanded unhindered access for international aid.

“The health and humanitarian situation in Gaza is inhumane and continues to deteriorate,” Tedros told a media briefing.

“Gaza has become a death zone. Much of the territory has been destroyed,” he added.

“What type of world do we live in when people cannot get food and water, or where people who cannot even walk are not able to receive care? What type of world do we live in when health workers are at risk of being bombed as they carry out their life-saving work?”

“What type of world do we live in when hospitals must close because there is no more power or medicines to help save patients, and they are being targeted by military forces?”

“We need a ceasefire now. We need hostages to be released. We need the bombs to stop dropping and we need unfettered humanitarian access. Humanity must prevail,” Tedros stated.

“Severe malnutrition has shot up dramatically since the war started, from under one percent to more than 15 percent in some areas, putting more lives at risk,” Tedros added.

“This figure will rise the longer the war goes on and supplies are interrupted. We note with apprehension that the World Food Program cannot get into northern Gaza with supplies.”

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. The ensuing response by Tel Aviv has killed 29,400 Palestinians and injured more than 69,000 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities, while less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.