WHO: Over 600 attacks on Gaza, West Bank medical facilities since start of war

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War Hospital

The World Health Organization has announced that since the war in Gaza began, hospitals and other vital medical infrastructures have been attacked more than 600 times in the besieged strip and the West Bank.

WHO announced 613 people have died within Occupied Palestinian Territory since Hamas attacked Israel Oct. 7.

Spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in a statement “ongoing reduction of humanitarian space plus the continuing attacks on healthcare are pushing the people of Gaza to breaking point.”

According to WHO data, 304 attacks occurred on health care facilities in the Gaza strip and 286 in the West Bank.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli army’s ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 22,722, with 58,166 injured, the health ministry announced on Saturday.

