West Asia will not witness security, stability unless Israel’s occupation of Palestine ends: Hamas

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Beirut on Saturday, Osama Hamdan, who also represents Hamas in Lebanon, advised the United States and the UK to give up their colonial policies and prove this by showing respect for the sovereignty of other countries and interests of Muslim people.

Hamdan said all countries of the world have become fed-up with aggressive policies of Washington and London, and will not stand idly by in the face of the brutal Zionist crimes and the genocidal war that Palestinian people are exposed to.

Israel launched its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7 following an operation by the territory’s resistance groups, called Operation al-Aqsa Storm. The regime has also imposed a complete siege on Gaza, preventing entry of fuel, electricity, food, water and medicine into the coastal territory.

The relentless Israeli military campaign has so far killed at least 23,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, while more than 60,000 others have been wounded.

The senior Hamas official reiterated that the Israeli regime has failed to achieve any of the goals it sought through the onslaught on Gaza, despite the genocidal crimes it has committed and killing thousands of Palestinians.

“The Nazi enemy did not succeed in breaking the will and steadfastness of our great people … and they were not able to undermine the strength and determination of … the Palestinian resistance,” Hamdan added.

The Hamas representative in Lebanon stated, “The enemy has suffered a strategic loss since October 7 and will continue to suffer failure after failure as it continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip.”

He noted that the Palestinian people have foiled all the enemy’s plans so far, will thwart all its upcoming plans, and will achieve clear victory in Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

Hamdan added that the battle of the Palestinian people against the occupation and colonialism did not begin on October 7, 2023, but started long before that and continued for 105 years, including 30 years of the British colonialism and 75 years of Zionist occupation.

“The United States and its Western allies have been dealing with the Zionist entity since its establishment as a ‘state above the law’, and they are still providing the necessary support for its continued occupation.”

As the Zionist regime’s most dedicated ally, the United States has supplied Israel with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the onset of its military aggression against Gaza.

Washington has also cast its veto against all the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire across the territory.