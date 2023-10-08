Warmongering detrimental to Israel: Iran president

The Iranian president made the remark in a message on Sunday, a day after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched a grand operation without precedent in scale using a heavy barrage of rockets in response to Israel’s desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime and its supporters are responsible for jeopardizing regional security and must be held accountable.”

He urged the Muslim community to stand by the Palestinian people in their struggle against Israel.

The president also hailed the operation by the resilient Palestinians, which, he said, stoked fear and astonishment throughout the “world of cruelty.”

“Iran invites the whole world to observe the fact that the accumulation of oppression and injustice towards the oppressed Palestinian nation, the continuation of insult to women and prisoners, and the desecration of al-Quds and the first ‘Qibla’ of Muslims, will not last forever and are certain to face the resistance of nations.”

Raisi reiterated Iran’s support for the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people.

At least 600 Israeli settlers and troops have been killed as a result of Operation al-Aqsa Storm. More than 2,000 Israelis have also been injured.

In the wake of the Palestinian operation, a spokesperson for the Israeli military confirmed that settlers and soldiers are held captive in Gaza. But the spokesperson declined to specify any exact number.

In the Gaza Strip, hospital officials have recorded the death of 370 Palestinians and the injury of nearly 2,000 others. A large number of buildings, homes, and public facilities have also been badly damaged due to heavy Israeli bombardments.