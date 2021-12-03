Vienna talks end; Negotiations to resume next week

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Tuesday Talks in Vienna to Focus Merely on JCPOA Legal Discussions: Iran

Ali Bagheri, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and chief nuclear negotiator, has said this round of talks aimed at removing the anti-Iran sanctions has ended in Vienna. Bagheri said the Iranian and the 4+1 group’s delegations on Friday held a session of the Joint Commission of the nuclear deal, JCPOA, in the Austrian capital.

Bagheri said the signatories to the JCPOA assessed their latest talks at the meeting.

He said Iran told the other parties that Tehran’s proposals are on the table and those sided through it as necessary to consult with their respective governments.

Bagheri added that Iran agreed to resume negotiations with the 4+1 , namely Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, next week after they are done consulting with their governments.

During this round of talks in Vienna, Iran made a set or proposals in two draft documents, with one being on the removal of sanctions and the other focusing on Iran’s nuclear activities.

Bagheri says a third draft will also be drawn up on the period during which the sanctions must be removed.

Bagheri himself also held talks with the EU’s deputy foreign policy chief and coordinator Enrique Mora. He also held talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi in Vienna.

 

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here