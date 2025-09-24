US: Ukraine can win war against Russia, restore ‘original borders’

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option,” he added. “Why not?”

The president’s social media post came on the heels of a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine, which has been raging since Russian forces invaded in February 2022, and efforts by the U.S. to hinder Moscow’s war machine.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said Russia had been “fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win.”

“This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger,’” Trump wrote.

The president suggested Russian citizens could stop supporting the war effort as they learn it is hurting the economy.

“Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act,” Trump posted.

“In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!”

Trump’s post marked the latest shift in rhetoric toward the war in Ukraine. Earlier this year, Trump had been adamant that Zelensky would need to be willing to make territorial concessions as part of a peace agreement after Russian forces advanced into Ukraine over the past three years.

Trump met last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which yielded no specific progress toward peace. He later hosted Zelensky and European leaders at the White House to discuss potential security guarantees for Ukraine moving forward.

The president has also in recent weeks urged European nations to stop purchasing Russian oil as a way to undercut Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Asked during his meeting with Zelensky on Tuesday whether he could trust Putin still, Trump told reporters he would let them know in “about a month.”