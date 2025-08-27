US to Support NATO members’ troops in Ukraine: FT

Senior US officials reportedly told their European counterparts in multiple discussions that Washington would be prepared to contribute “strategic enablers” to back up a potential EU-led deployment on the ground, four sources briefed on the talks told the newspaper.

The potential assistance could include “US aircraft, logistics, and ground-based radar supporting and enabling a European-enforced no-fly zone and air shield for the country.”

France and the UK have brought together a group of primarily European NATO members in a “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine amid waning US interest, which has repeatedly signaled its readiness to send a “reassurance force” there after the end of the hostilities between Kiev and Moscow.

In private conversations, however, EU officials have admitted that such a deployment would only materialize if the US provides support “to enable, oversee, and protect European troops,” the newspaper noted.