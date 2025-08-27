US to Support NATO members’ troops in Ukraine: FT

Senior US officials reportedly told their European counterparts in multiple discussions that Washington would be prepared to contribute “strategic enablers” to back up a potential EU-led deployment on the ground, four sources briefed on the talks told the newspaper.
The potential assistance could include “US aircraft, logistics, and ground-based radar supporting and enabling a European-enforced no-fly zone and air shield for the country.”
France and the UK have brought together a group of primarily European NATO members in a “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine amid waning US interest, which has repeatedly signaled its readiness to send a “reassurance force” there after the end of the hostilities between Kiev and Moscow.
In private conversations, however, EU officials have admitted that such a deployment would only materialize if the US provides support “to enable, oversee, and protect European troops,” the newspaper noted.
Asked for comment by the FT, the Pentagon announced the reported measures “are pre-decisional, and the Defense Department will not comment on pre-decisional topics,” referring further inquiries to the White House and the remarks made by US President Donald Trump on Monday.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, the US president said that “we haven’t even discussed the specifics of” security guarantees for Ukraine.
“We’ll be involved from the standpoint of backup. We’re going to help them,” Trump stated, adding that the EU must take the lead instead.
“Europe is going to give them significant security guarantees – and they should, because they’re right there,” he stressed.
Moscow has repeatedly rejected the idea of troops from NATO countries being deployed in any capacity to Ukraine, warning that the move would only lead to a broader conflict. The stance was reiterated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the weekend, when the top diplomat said the guarantees “must be subject to consensus” while a foreign military intervention of any sort was “absolutely unacceptable.”