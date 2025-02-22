US threatens to shut down Starlink in Ukraine: Reuters

US and Ukrainian officials are currently negotiating the terms of a revised minerals deal after President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to sign an initial proposal. US President Donald Trump has stated that the parties are “pretty close” to an agreement.

US negotiators have warned that Ukraine would lose access to Starlink terminals, owned by billionaire Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, if Kyiv did not sign the deal, sources told Reuters.

Starlink internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing communications in the war in Ukraine. Last year, Ukraine announced that approximately 42,000 terminals were in operation across the military, hospitals, businesses, and aid organizations.

Washington first raised the prospect of shutting off Starlink service after Zelensky rejected the deal presented by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, sources said. The agreement reportedly sought a 50% stake in Ukraine’s natural resources, including critical minerals, oil, and gas, without offering Ukraine any concrete security guarantees.

The Starlink threat came up again in talks with US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, who met with Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

A source told Reuters that the loss of Starlink access would be devastating for Ukraine.

“Ukraine runs on Starlink. They consider it their North Star,” the source continued, adding, “Losing Starlink … would be a massive blow.”