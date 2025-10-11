US says to impose 100% tariffs on China

On Thursday, Beijing announced new export controls of certain strategic minerals that have dual-use in military applications, saying the move was intended to protect national security and meet international obligations, including those related to non-proliferation.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump stated that China has taken “an extremely hostile position on trade” by sending a global letter declaring plans to implement “large scale export controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them.” The measures, according to the president, would affect all countries “without exception”.

“Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position… the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying,” Trump wrote.

He added that Washington would also impose export controls on “any and all critical software” starting the same day.

In August, the US and China agreed to extend a tariff truce following a trade war in which the two nations repeatedly slapped increasingly harsher tariffs on each other. The 90-day pause has seen US tariffs on Chinese goods fall from 145% to 30%, and Chinese tariffs on American products drop from 125% to 10%. The extension expires in November.

Trump described China’s move as “absolutely unheard of in international trade” and “a moral disgrace in dealing with other nations”. He stated that he is speaking “only for the U.S.A., and not other nations who were similarly threatened”.

The president’s announcement sent shockwaves through global markets, sending US stocks down on Friday. The S&P 500 slid 2.7%, marking its biggest one-day loss since April, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 900 points, or 1.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 3.6% as investors fled high-growth stocks seen as most exposed to Chinese supply chains.

Trump has also threatened to cancel a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that was scheduled to take place in two weeks at the APEC summit in South Korea.