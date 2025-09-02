Tuesday, September 2, 2025
US says ‘despicable’ Russian bombing campaign against Ukraine puts all sanctions options on table

By IFP Media Wire
Russia Ukraine War

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that the Donald Trump administration is considering new sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin intensified strikes on Ukraine despite recent peace talks.

“I think everything’s on the table,” Bessent said speaking to Fox News’ Senior National Correspondent Rich Edson in Washington, D.C.

“President Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelensky were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do. As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign.”

“So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we’ll be examining those very closely this week,” he added.

The remarks come mere weeks after Trump met Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, in an effort to advance a peace deal. Since then, Russia has continued its assault on Ukraine, launching fresh barrages of missiles and drones.

U.S. lawmakers have already signaled they are ready to impose tough sanctions if peace efforts collapse. Experts told Fox News Digital last week that Putin may be using negotiations to buy time while pressing ahead with his military campaign and attempting to avoid secondary sanctions threatened by Washington.

