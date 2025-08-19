US revoked over 6,000 student visas in 2025: Report

The approximately 6,000 canceled visas in 2025 so far resulted primarily from visa overstays or legal encounters involving assault, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs, burglary, or supporting terrorism, the State Department told the US news outlet.

A senior official argued that every student visa revoked under the Trump administration occurred because individuals either broke the law or expressed support for terrorism.

In several high-profile cases, the US has cited supposed support for terrorism to try to deport students who say that in fact they were instead peacefully voicing support for the rights of Palestinians.

Nearly 4,000 visas were revoked because visitors broke laws while in the country, including assault and DUI records. 800 students had visas yanked for assault-related incidents, facing either arrest or charges, the official said.

Some 200-300 people lost visas for “supporting terrorism,” the source added.

The official stated that the State Department reported revoking approximately 40,000 total visas in 2025, compared to 16,000 (less than a third) during the same time period under Joe Biden, the previous president.

This crackdown forms part of Trump’s broader “America First” immigration agenda, featuring increased vetting requirements including social media disclosure and enhanced monitoring for activities deemed contrary to US national security interests.

Many students, lawyers, and right activists say the “supporting terrorism” and “contrary to national security interests” justifications are often used as a pretext to target students who support Palestinian rights and other causes not favored by the Trump administration.