US, Qatar and Egypt say to work to finalise Gaza ceasefire agreement

The three countries said on Friday that ceasefire negotiations in Doha were “serious and constructive”.

The current round of talks started on Thursday amid growing fears of a regional war after Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut and Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.

Friday’s statement echoed previous remarks by the mediators rejecting any delays in implementing an agreement to reach a ceasefire and release the captives.

“The path is now set for that outcome, saving lives, bringing relief to the people of Gaza, and de-escalation of regional tensions,” the three countries announced on Friday.

The announcement did not provide details about the latest proposal, but it noted it builds on a deal presented by US President Joe Biden in May.

The US-backed plan would see a multiphased attempt to end the war, starting with a six-week pause in fighting that would enable the release of some Israeli captives held in the besieged enclave and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

In the second phase, there would be a permanent end to the fighting and the release of all remaining Israeli captives.

The final part of the agreement would include the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by the Israeli war.

“Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreements, extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees,” the mediators’ joint statement added.

Hamas has stressed it would only agree to a deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Gaza and a “serious” prisoner exchange.

The Hamas leadership sees the new US proposal as responding and conforming to Israel’s conditions, a senior Hamas source privy to the details of the negotiations told CNN. The source accused Israel of adding new conditions in order to stall the agreement.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Hamas official Osama Hamdan reiterated the group’s position earlier on Friday and accused Israel of undermining the talks.

Hamdan stressed that the group, which is not directly participating in the talks, does not yet have a clear picture of where the negotiations stand, but that its officials have no reason to believe Israel is sending any positive signals.

“Mediators are still talking about bridging the gaps, but it is clear that the Israeli side is adding more conditions, talking about new issues,” said Hamdan.

“I believe they are trying to undermine the process.”

If Israel relays any “positive signals”, Hamas would be willing to participate in the talks, but that has not happened yet, Hamdan continued.

A senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Rishq, has also told Reuters that Israel “did not abide by what was agreed upon” in earlier talks, citing what mediators had told them.

Sources from within Hamas also told Middle East Eye on Friday that “the Israeli delegation’s primary efforts were to add Benjamin Netanyahu’s conditions to be part of Biden’s proposal”.

The sources added that “Hamas categorically rejects Netanyahu’s conditions”.

It comes as the Gaza Health Ministry has announced that the overall death toll from the Israeli campaign of death, destruction and genocide in the blockaded territory has surpassed the grim milestone of 40,000.

In a statement late on Thursday, Hamas politburo member Hossam Badran stressed Israel’s continuing military operations were an obstacle to progress on a ceasefire.