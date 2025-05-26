US president hints at ‘good news’ on Gaza war

“I think we could have some good news on the Iran front, likewise with Hamas on Gaza,” he told reporters before he boarded Air Force One in New Jersey.

“We want to see if we can stop that, and Israel. We’ve been talking to them and we want to see if we can stop that whole situation,” he added.

The Israeli army, dismissing international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.