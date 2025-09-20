US plans $6bn in new weapons sales to Israel: WSJ

The proposed sales include a deal worth $3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters and a $1.9 billion deal for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The weapons likely would not be delivered for two to three years, the WSJ cited one person.

The arms would be paid for by US-provided foreign military financing, according to the documents reviewed by the journal.

Citing people familiar with the issue, the report added the State Department is seeking the approval of the four top Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The proposed arms sales were first sent to congressional leaders about a month ago, before Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, according to the report.

The administration has continued to seek approval for the sales since the Israeli attack, the people stated, per the report.