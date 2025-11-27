Americans sympathy for Israel hits historic low: Survey

The pollster interviewed 2,005 registered voters; 29.1% said they side with Israel, while 21.4% expressed support for the Palestinians. Nearly 30% said they sympathize with neither side of the conflict, which BDP interprets as a “clear indication of growing weariness over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“The only notable demographic that remains majority sympathetic to Israel is Republican voters over 50 years old,” BDP Director Rich Baris has stated.

According to BDP, sympathy for Israel spiked to 54% shortly after the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed around 1,200 Israelis and prompted Israel’s bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza. Support for Israel has since declined as the death toll in Gaza has risen.

Nearly 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to local health officials. The BDP poll indicates that nearly 40% of registered US voters believe Israel’s actions amount to genocide, while nearly 30% said they disagree with this.

A ceasefire took effect last month, after which Hamas returned the last remaining living Israeli hostages captured during the 2023 attack in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.