US Must Be Held Accountable for Plane Interception: Iran to UN

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has called on the United Nations to hold the US accountable for the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by two American fighter jets in the skies over Syria last month, which it called an “unlawful” and an “act of adventure”.

In identical letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council circulated on Friday, Majid Takht Ravanchi said Tehran “expresses its strongest objections against this violation of international law and will pursue the

issue through relevant international bodies.”

The envoy said a Mahan Airlines Airbus A310 en route from Tehran to Beirut on July 23 “was aggressively and unexpectedly intercepted” by two US F-15 fighter jets while traveling through internationally specified air corridors in Syria’s airspace, the Associated Press reported.

“In reaction to the offensive and hazardous maneuverings of the United States fighter jets and in order to save the civil aircraft and passengers’ lives, the airliner had to change altitude abruptly, causing injuries to the passengers onboard,” the ambassador said.

Takht Ravanchi said that in line with provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, Iran’s civil aviation organization contacted Syrian authorities and called for “a prompt and accurate investigation of the incident.” He said Iranian authorities also launched an investigation after the plane returned from Beirut.

The results of both investigations will be released “after the revision and finalization of the collected data and information” by both teams, the Iranian ambassador noted, according to Tasnim.

“It is obvious that the act by the United States fighter jets is a flagrant violation of the aviation security and freedom of civil aviation reflected in the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and its relevant annexes as well as an infringement of the 1971 Montreal Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation,” he said.

“It is incumbent upon the United Nations to reject such an unlawful and yet adventuristic act and hold the United States accountable for this irresponsible behavior,” Takht Ravanchi underlined.