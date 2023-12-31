US Muslims expand ‘Abandon Biden’ campaign over Gaza war

The #AbandonBiden campaign was first launched by Muslim leaders from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Saturday’s plan to actively campaign against Biden in all 50 US states was announced in Chicago, Illinois at the end of a national convention organised by the Muslim American Society and the Islamic Circle of North America.

The leaders say they intend to guarantee Biden’s loss in the upcoming 2024 election over his refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 21,000 people, mostly children and women.

“The president betrayed us because he violated the value of dignity and life. What’s the point of voting for you when you deny 2.2 million [in Gaza] people water?” stated Hassan Abdel Salam, a spokesperson for the campaign.

Biden and other top US officials are facing pressure from Muslim and leftist groups, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus, who are demanding that Washington take a tougher stance on Israel.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 21,600 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since then.