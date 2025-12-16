US issues ultimatum to Ukraine over Russia war: Telegraph

On Monday, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky met with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin to discuss US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal. While the details have not been made public, American officials cited by the newspaper have described the proposed security guarantees as “platinum standard.”

However, the negotiators reportedly warned Zelensky that the offer “will not be on the table forever,” urging him to accept Washington’s terms. The guarantees are said to be modeled on NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all and justifies retaliation by the entire bloc.

American officials told The Telegraph that around 90% of the broader peace deal has already been agreed upon by both Moscow and Kiev. However, there has reportedly been no progress on the territorial issue or on a proposed “50-50” split of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Washington has reportedly been pressing Kiev to withdraw its forces from the Donbass region as a condition for peace. According to the Wall Street Journal, US negotiators have been “unwilling to compromise” on this point. The Donbass joined Russia following a referendum in 2022.

Trump pointed out on Monday that Ukraine has “already lost the territory” and that his guarantee proposal is meant to prevent the conflict from restarting. He noted that he wants a deal reached before the end of the year.

Zelensky recently indicated he could abandon Kiev’s NATO ambitions in exchange for binding security guarantees, but has continued to rule out recognizing Russia’s borders or holding a long-delayed presidential election beforehand. However, he has suggested that after receiving the assurances, Kiev could organize a referendum on territorial concessions and possibly a new vote.

Moscow has rejected Zelensky’s proposal as a ploy to prolong the conflict, insisting on Kiev’s withdrawal from all Russian territories and pledging to push Ukrainian troops out one way or another.