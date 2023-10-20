US to hold Iran ‘accountable’ for providing military support to Russia, Hamas: Biden

“Iran is supporting Russia in Ukraine and it’s supporting Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region,” Biden said.

“We’ll continue to hold them accountable, I might add,” he added.

Biden also condemned the actions of Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the attacks on Israel and the invasion of Ukraine share common motivations.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it,” Biden stated.

“I know these conflicts can seem far away, and it’s natural to ask why does this matter to America,” Biden continued, adding, “So let me share with you why making sure Israel and Ukraine succeed is vital for America’s national security.”

Biden stressed that “history has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction.”

The president went on to argue that if the US doesn’t help “stop Putin’s appetite for power and control in Ukraine,” he won’t stop at the invasion, going on to other conquests in Poland or in Baltic nations.

“And on the conflict with Hamas, supporting Israel is part of the US goal to “build a better future for the Middle East,” he added. By holding the group accountable for terror attacks, Biden said the US can help prevent future conflicts from boiling over in the region.

“American alliances are what keep us, America, safe,” Biden noted.

“American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with. To put all that at risk if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel — it’s just not worth it.”

Biden also said he will send an “urgent budget request” to Congress on Friday in order to “fund America’s national security needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine.”

“It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” he stated, adding, “Help us keep American troops out of harm’s way. Help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful, more prosperous for our children and grandchildren.”

He called the request “an unprecedented commitment to Israel’s security that will sharpen Israel’s qualitative military edge, which we’ve committed to.”

Washington has announced there is no concrete evidence of Iranian involvement in the Hamas attack from Gaza, after denials issued by Tehran.

Iranian officials say Tehran was not involved in the Hamas attack on Israel but warn the Zionist regime’s crimes against the people of Gaza could “ricochet far-reaching consequences”.

Biden had maintained there’s “no clear evidence” of Iran being behind the surprise attacks in Israel carried out by Hamas earlier this month.

The Palestinian group Hamas launched thousands of rockets into Israel and sending more than 1,000 fighters to breach the border fence in an operation dubbed ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’.

Hamas fighters stormed 22 towns, villages, and settlements, as well as a music festival being held near Gaza. Israel responded by launching airstrikes against Gaza, while deploying tanks and artillery to the southern border.

So far, around 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and at least 3,800 in Gaza, according to local officials.