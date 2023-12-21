US intelligence analysis: Hamas’ influence and credibility has grown since its attack on Israel

As Israel’s relentless air campaign has killed thousands of civilians inside Gaza, Hamas has been able to cast itself as the lone armed group fighting back against a brutal oppressor killing women and children.

Officials familiar with the different assessments say the group has successfully positioned itself across some parts of the Arab and Muslim world as a defender of the Palestinian cause and an effective fighter against Israel.

Hamas’ growing influence comes in the wake of its October attack on Israel that killed about 1,2000. The US has staunchly defended Israel’s right to defend itself in the wake of the attack, including its campaign to eliminate Hamas entirely.

From Hamas’ perspective, the October 7 attack on southern Israel was a stunning operational success.

At least 20,000 people have been killed in the besieged Gaza Strip since Israel began bombarding the enclave more than 10 weeks ago, according to Palestinian officials.

At least 8,000 children and 6,200 women are among those killed, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported on Wednesday.