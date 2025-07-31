US imposes tariffs on India over Russia trade

In a post on his Truth Social account on Wednesday, Trump stated that “India is our friend” but that the US does “relatively little business with them.”

At the same time, he noted that India has continued to buy military equipment and energy from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

”All things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first,” Trump wrote.

The US previously imposed 26% tariffs on Indian goods in March as part of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, which included imports of aluminum, steel, and derivative products, before temporarily suspending them.

New Delhi has said it will only enter into a trade agreement with the US from a position of strength and not under deadlines or as a “negotiation tool.”