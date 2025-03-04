US halts financing new weapons sales to Ukraine: WSJ

In an article, the publication said that Washington “has stopped financing new weapons sales to Ukraine and is considering freezing weapons shipments from US stockpiles.”

Soon after assuming office in January, President Donald Trump suspended all foreign aid, including military aid, except to Israel and Egypt, pending a review.

Meanwhile, Axios claimed that Trump will conduct a meeting on the Ukraine conflict, “including a possible suspension of US military aid.” According to the media outlet, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and several other senior officials are expected to take part.

The Washington Post, citing an anonymous senior US official, carried a similar report on Monday, saying that Trump would hold a meeting later in the day to “discuss whether to end military assistance to Ukraine.”

The newspaper claimed that aside from stopping arms and equipment deliveries to Kiev, the termination of intelligence sharing and training for Ukrainian troops and pilots is also under consideration.

On Sunday, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky predicted that a peace agreement between his country and Russia “is still very, very far away.” He also expressed confidence that despite his acrimonious exchange with Trump and Vance at the White House on Friday, “Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to keep the aid flowing.

Commenting on the Ukrainian leader’s remarks on his Truth Social platform, President Trump described them as the “worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy.” He further warned that “America will not put up with it for much longer,” adding that Zelensky “doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing.”

Speaking to Fox News after the weekend, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz hinted that the “American people’s patience is not unlimited, their wallets are not unlimited, and our stockpiles and munitions are not unlimited.”

The official described Zelensky as the “problem” due to his refusal to “talk peace.”

“Time is not on his side. Time is not on the side of just forever continuing this conflict,” Waltz stated.

In an interview with the same outlet on Sunday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the Ukrainian leader had been told in no uncertain terms during Friday’s meeting with Trump that further financial support would be contingent on Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate peace with Russia.