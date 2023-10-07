Saturday, October 7, 2023
US expels 2 Russian diplomats in response to Moscow’s diplomatic expulsions

By IFP Media Wire
Russia US Flags

The United States has expelled two Russian diplomats from the embassy in Washington, according to the State Department.

The expulsion is in response to Russia’s “specious expulsion of two US Embassy Moscow diplomats” last month, a spokesperson stated Friday, adding that the State Department reciprocated by expelling two “Russian Embassy officials operating in the United States.”

“The Department will not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment of our diplomats,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“The Department’s actions send a clear message that unacceptable actions against our Embassy personnel in Moscow will have consequences.”

Last month, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller warned that the US would respond to the expulsion of two US diplomats from Russia “expeditiously.”

