US says does not have “direct information” linking Iran to Hamas attacks on Israel

“What we can be quite clear about is that Iran is broadly complicit in these attacks for having supporting Hamas going back decades,” Finer said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” pointing to weapons, training and other financial support to Hamas.

“What we don’t have is direct information that shows Iranian involvement in ordering or planning of the attacks that took place over the last couple of days. It’s something that we’re going to keep looking at closely.”

In another appearance on “CBS Mornings,” Finer stated the US will be “laser-focused” on confirming the presence of any Americans among the hostages taken by Hamas, saying he expected the issue “to take on increasing over the course of the coming days.”

The US is prepared to offer “expertise on how to address these hostage situations,” he added.

Finer also predicted the Israeli response will “continue for quite some time,” vowing there would be “more US steps to show support and solidarity for Israel.”

A top expert at Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has dismissed reports that the Islamic Republic is involved in the Palestinian resistance movement’s unprecedentedly massive attacks against the Israeli regime.