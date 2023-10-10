Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...
Media WireAmericasMiddle East

US says does not have “direct information” linking Iran to Hamas attacks on Israel

By IFP Media Wire

US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer has reiterated that while Washington believes Tehran is “broadly complicit” in Hamas military operation against Israel, the US does not at this time have “direct information” linking Iran to the raids.

“What we can be quite clear about is that Iran is broadly complicit in these attacks for having supporting Hamas going back decades,” Finer said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” pointing to weapons, training and other financial support to Hamas.

“What we don’t have is direct information that shows Iranian involvement in ordering or planning of the attacks that took place over the last couple of days. It’s something that we’re going to keep looking at closely.”

In another appearance on “CBS Mornings,” Finer stated the US will be “laser-focused” on confirming the presence of any Americans among the hostages taken by Hamas, saying he expected the issue “to take on increasing over the course of the coming days.”

The US is prepared to offer “expertise on how to address these hostage situations,” he added.

Finer also predicted the Israeli response will “continue for quite some time,” vowing there would be “more US steps to show support and solidarity for Israel.”

A top expert at Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has dismissed reports that the Islamic Republic is involved in the Palestinian resistance movement’s unprecedentedly massive attacks against the Israeli regime.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks