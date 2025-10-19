US claims Hamas planning ‘imminent ceasefire violation’

“This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts,” department officials said in a statement shared on the social platform X.

The statement added that if the attack proceeds, the U.S. will take measures “to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire.”

“The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole,” the statement concluded.

Following the initial phase of a 20-point peace plan agreed to by Israel and Hamas, with the deal itself overseen by President Donald Trump, Hamas has aimed to reassert its control over Gaza with a wave of retribution executions.

The group has killed at least 33 people as of Tuesday, when the ceasefire went into effect, according to Reuters.

Trump stressed on Tuesday that if Hamas did not lay down their weapons, “we will disarm them.” Should Hamas not follow the peace plan, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are allowed to resume military operations in Gaza.