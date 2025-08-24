Sunday, August 24, 2025
US approves sale of cruise missiles to Ukraine: Wall Street Journal

By IFP Media Wire
Russia Ukraine War

The United States has approved the sale of 3,350 air-launched ERAM cruise missiles to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing two unnamed American officials.

The munitions, which have a range of up to 280 miles, will arrive in Ukraine within six weeks. Several US officials told the WSJ that Ukraine would have to seek the Pentagon’s approval when using them.

While US President Donald Trump had criticized the previous administration for its unconditional aid to Kiev, he said earlier this week that Ukraine has “no chance of winning” unless it is capable of striking targets in Russia. Ukrainian troops have been steadily losing ground to Russian forces over the course of 2025 and struggled to replenish their ranks.

After months of uncertainty over America’s commitments, Trump said in July that any additional weapons delivered to Ukraine would be paid by NATO members in Europe.

Ukraine’s key European backers, including France and Germany, are increasingly pushing further weapons deliveries as part of the security guarantees provided to Ukraine after the end of the conflict. Russia, however, maintains that Western military aid is an obstacle to reaching a peace deal.

