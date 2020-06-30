US Alone in Anti-Iran Stance at UN Security Council: Envoy

Iran’s ambassador to the UN says the US has been isolated by other members of the UN Security Council with regards to its demand that an arms embargo on Iran be extended.

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi says Washington’s position on UNSC Resolution 2231 has been different from those of other countries in all UN Security Council meetings held to review the implementation of the resolution.

“In those meetings, the US was the only country to criticize the JCPOA and have a position on Resolution 2231 different from those of other UNSC members,” he said.

He said the US is likely to adopt the same position in the upcoming meeting of the Security Council on July 1, 2020 to discuss the resolution.

He said the US was one of the countries which initiated the resolution, but now is violating it.

“It seems the same thing goes for the meeting to be held on Tuesday, which will once again show to the international community what approach the US has adopted on a resolution one of whose supporters was Washington itself. The US was one of the initiators of Resolution 2231. And now, the US is a country which is violating this resolution,” he said.

“Not only does the US breach this resolution, but it is punishing the countries that are enforcing the resolution. Overall, I predict the Tuesday meeting will, once again, show that the US is isolated in its stance,” said the top Iranian diplomat.

He said the UN Security Council meets every six months to discuss the resolution.

“The meeting to be held at the [UN] Security Council on Tuesday is an ordinary meeting held every six months to discuss the UNSC’s Resolution 2231. The UN Security Council meets twice a year to review the manner of the implementation of the resolution,”

He reiterated that no country supported the US in any of the previous meetings.

“The United States was isolated in almost all the three previous meetings which, as I said, are held every six months at the UN Security Council to discuss this subject,” he said.