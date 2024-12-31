US announces $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine

The package includes a $1.25 billion “drawdown package” of military equipment for Ukraine and $1.22 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a Pentagon-led program that procures arms for Ukraine through contracts with US defense companies.

According to a White House statement, the resources will provide both immediate and long-term military support, including air defense systems, artillery, and other critical weaponry.

“As I committed earlier this year, the Department of Defense has now allocated all remaining USAI funds appropriated by Congress in the supplemental that I signed in April, and my Administration is fully utilizing the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of US equipment for Ukraine,” Biden said in the statement.

“I’ve directed my Administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible — including drawing down older US equipment for Ukraine, rapidly delivering it to the battlefield, and then revitalizing the US defense industrial base to modernize and replenish our stockpiles with new weapons,” he added.

The announcement comes just weeks before Donald Trump takes office next month.

Trump’s support for Ukraine hangs in the air as analysts and politicians try to gauge his plans to bring peace to Ukraine, as he promised to end the war within “24 hours” after reelection without revealing details.

Under the Biden administration, the US provided more than $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

According to the statement, the US Department of Defense “is in the process of delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles which will strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it heads into the winter”.

“At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office,” Biden stated.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also said the United States made a $3.4 billion payment in direct budget support to Ukraine.

The payment is the final portion of funds allocated under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act 2024, Yellen’s statement read.

“Economic assistance from the United States and our allies is crucial for Ukraine’s ability to defend its sovereignty and achieve a just peace by maintaining the critical government services that underpin its brave fight,” the statement added.

“Our direct budget support continues to be conditioned on reforms related to strengthening law enforcement, improving transparency and efficiency of government institutions, and bolstering anti-corruption rules and procedures.”

Earlier in December, the US announced the disbursement of $20 billion for Ukraine as part of the G7’s $50 billion loan covered by frozen Russian assets’ proceeds.