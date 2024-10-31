UN Security Council expresses “grave concern” over Israel’s ban on UNRWA

In a Wednesday press statement, the members described the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) as the “backbone” of humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli ban is expected to severely restrict UNRWA from operating in territories Israel occupies, including the besieged enclave, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The move went ahead despite heated opposition from Arab members of the parliament, or Knesset, and strong international pressure from Western nations.

UNRWA provides “education, health, relief and social services programs and emergency assistance”, the Security Council members noted. Until now, the agency has received special privileges as the main relief group operating in the blockaded territory.

“No organization can replace or substitute UNRWA’s capacity and mandate to serve Palestinian refugees and civilians in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian assistance,” the statement stressed.

The Security Council called on Israel to “abide by its international obligations” and “respect the privileges and immunities” of the UN agency.

All members “strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish UNRWA’s operations and mandate”.

“Any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees who depend on the Agency’s services and also implications for the region,” the statement read.