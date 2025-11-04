UN satellite assessment shows 81% of Gaza Strip structures damaged

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told a news conference: “The ongoing scale-up of the aid response is already having a positive impact on people in all areas of the strip. But much more is needed so that we can address the full scale of the needs and leave no one behind.”

Noting that renovation work “is ongoing in four schools,” Haq stated that over the past three days, “the UN and our partners have supported the reopening of five temporary learning spaces in Gaza City.”

Citing the latest analysis by the UN Satellite Center, he said that “some 81% of all structures in the Gaza Strip are damaged.”

“Northern Gaza experienced the largest increases in damage since July 2025, with nearly 5,700 newly affected structures,” he continued, adding that “more than 123,000 structures across the strip have been identified as destroyed, another 50,000 are severely or moderately damaged, and 24,000 are possibly damaged.”

Israel has killed more than 68,000 people in Gaza in more than two years of attacks since October 2023.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times.