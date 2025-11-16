UN peacekeepers say Israel fired on them in Lebanon

Israeli forces on Sunday “fired on UNIFIL peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near a position Israel has established in Lebanese territory”, the peacekeepers said in a statement, adding heavy-machinegun rounds hit about 5 metres (5.5 yards) from their personnel.

UNIFIL noted that the peacekeepers were able to leave safely 30 minutes later after the tank withdrew inside the Israeli position.

The Lebanese army also issued a statement: “The army command affirms that it is working in coordination with friendly countries to put an end to the ongoing violations and breaches by the Israeli enemy, which require immediate action as they represent a dangerous escalation.”

In September, UNIFIL said Israeli drones had dropped four grenades close to its peacekeepers in southern Lebanon with one landing within 20 metres (22 yards) of UN personnel and vehicles.

UNIFIL added the shooting “represents a serious violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701”, which ended a 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and also formed the basis of the November 2024 truce.

“Yet again, we call on the [Israeli military] to cease any aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers,” UNIFIL announced on Sunday.

UNIFIL has been working with the Lebanese army to maintain the truce between Israel and Hezbollah, which brought an end to intensive hostilities that erupted into full-blown war after the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Israel killed more than 4,000 people, mostly civilians, in its recent war on Lebanon and displaced more than a million people. It razed dozens of villages and occupied – and still refuses to withdraw from – at least five points on Lebanese territory as stipulated under the deal.