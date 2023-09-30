UN plans to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh as exodus nears 100,000

The announcement follows Azerbaijan’s “anti-terrorist” campaign in the Armenian-controlled territory which left at least 200 people dead and 400 others wounded during a lightning 24-hour assault last week.

Concerns over the future of the region – internationally seen as part of Azerbaijan though under the control of Armenian separatists for decades – and its residents linger despite a ceasefire brokered by Russia.

The Azerbaijani victory last week triggered a huge exodus of ethnic Armenians living in the breakaway region and marked the end of decades of conflict. It also potentially marked the end of centuries of Armenian presence, after its president signed a decree dissolving state institutions following its defeat.

By 6pm local time on Friday, nearly 98,000 people had left Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, according to Armenian state media, citing the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan.

That accounts for 80 percent of the estimated population of 120,000 people in the ethnic Armenian enclave.

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric stated during a press briefing on Friday that the mission’s visit had been agreed by Azerbaijan and would go ahead over the weekend.

“We haven’t had access there in about 30 years. So it’s very important that we will be able to get in,” he said.

“While there, the team will seek to assess the situation on the ground and identify the humanitarian needs for both people remaining and the people that are on the move,” the spokesperson added.

Armenian authorities have responded to the outflux of people by asking the International Court of Justice, a judicial arm of the UN, to tell Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops – citing fears of “punitive actions.”

They requested the court order Azerbaijan to “withdraw all military and law-enforcement personnel from all civilian establishments in Nagorno-Karabakh,” while refraining from “taking any actions directly or indirectly” that would have the effect of displacing the remaining ethnic Armenians or preventing those who fled from returning.

Azerbaijan should also allow people to leave the region “without any hindrance” if they wanted to, the Armenian authorities demanded.

Armenia also asked the court to direct Azerbaijan to grant the UN and the Red Cross access to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan should “refrain from taking punitive actions against the current or former political representatives or military personnel of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Armenian authorities have announced.