UN Maritime Organization calls for enhanced security measures in Red Sea amid rising attacks

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez condemned the recent series of attacks on international vessels claimed by Yemen’s Houthis, emphasizing that such acts disrupt trade and are unacceptable under international law.

“The initial targets were ships with links to Israel, but this doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez highlighted the economic and logistical repercussions of these threats while noting that 18 shipping companies have rerouted around South Africa, adding 10 days to journeys and increasing freight rates.

Dominguez stated the IMO remains committed to monitoring the situation and collaborating with member states, industry partners and naval forces.

Yemen’s Houthis are stepping up their strikes on ships in the Red Sea, which they say are revenge against Israel for its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes, which could potentially cause a shock to the global economy.