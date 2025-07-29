UN chief urges ‘viable two-state solution’ to Israel-Palestine conflict

The 193-member UN General Assembly decided in September last year that such a conference would be held in 2025.

Hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, the conference was postponed in June after Israel attacked Iran.

Addressing the attendees on Monday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud urged all countries to support the conference goal of a roadmap laying out the parameters to a Palestinian state while ensuring Israel’s security.

In opening remarks, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “We must ensure that it does not become another exercise in well-meaning rhetoric.

“It can and must serve as a decisive turning point – one that catalyses irreversible progress towards ending the occupation and realising our shared aspiration for a viable two-state solution.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the conference: “We must work on the ways and means to go from the end of the war in Gaza to the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at a time when this war is jeopardising the stability and security of the entire region.

“Only a political, two-state solution will help respond to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. There is no alternative.”

France intends to recognise a Palestinian state in September at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron said last week.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa called on all countries to “recognise the state of Palestine without delay”.