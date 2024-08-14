UN says seeking access to Russia’s Kursk Region

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova had called on the UN to condemn Ukrainian “terrorism” and take measures to prevent human rights violations.

“We are trying to gather information about the situation in Kursk Region, but without access it is very difficult,” OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said on Tuesday, adding, “We have requested access to Russia to be able to obtain additional information.”

The OHCHR has acknowledged that at least four Russian civilians have been killed as a result of the “Ukrainian military operation”.

According to acting Kursk Region Governor Aleksey Smirnov, at least 12 Russian civilians have been killed and another 121 injured, including ten children. He also stated that over 120,000 residents have been evacuated from the border area.

Elements of six Ukrainian brigades invaded Kursk Region in the morning of August 6, taking over several border villages. Moscow has introduced a state of emergency and launched a counter-terrorist operation in the region, which borders Ukraine’s Sumy.

Ukrainian troops interviewed by Western outlets have admitted that the goal of the incursion was to capture some territory that could be traded with Russia in possible peace talks and to relieve pressure on the Donbass front. Moscow has since ruled out any negotiations with Kiev, while Russian troops have accelerated their advance.

Kiev has the “full support” of the European Union in its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has said. The remarks mark his first comments addressing the Ukrainian cross-border attack.

“Discussed with [Ukrainian Foreign Minister] Dmitry Kuleba the last developments on the frontline and the Kursk counteroffensive [sic],” Borrell stated on Tuesday.

“I reiterated the EU’s full support to the [Ukrainian] people’s fight.”

He also claimed that Russia “hasn’t managed to break [Ukrainian] resistance” and ended up being “pushed now to withdraw inside [Russian] territory”.

Until now, both the US and the EU have sidestepped inquiries about their role in Kiev’s offensive, stating that it was up to Ukraine how to use the weapons, equipment, and ammunition the West has provided.

US President Joe Biden believes that Ukraine’s attack on the borderline Russian region of Kursk presents “a real dilemma” for Moscow.

“I’ve spoken with my staff on a regular basis probably every four or five hours for the last six or eight days. And it’s creating a real dilemma for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. And we’ve been in direct contact – constant contact with – with the Ukrainians. That’s all I’m going to say about it while it’s active,” the White House press service quoted him as saying upon arrival in the state of Louisiana.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Monday that the Kursk incursion has only sped up the advances in the Donbass, while driving up military enlistments. He also ruled out any negotiations with “terrorists” who target civilians.