Ukraine’s Zelensky ready to meet Russia’s Putin without preconditions except one

Putin has said he is ready in principle to meet Zelensky and suggested talks in Moscow, which Kiev rejected as “deliberately unacceptable.”

At the same time, Putin has questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy and whether talks with him would be “meaningful.” Zelensky’s term expired in May 2024, but he has refused to hold elections, citing martial law.

Trump has been pushing for direct talks between Zelensky and Putin and previously claimed that he would need to “intervene” personally to bring them together.

In an interview with Sky News released on Tuesday, Zelensky said he is “ready to meet with President Trump and Putin trilaterally or bilaterally … without any kind of conditions.”

Asked whether he was prepared to travel to Moscow for talks at Putin’s invitation, Zelensky stated no, calling it the capital of the country that “attacked” Ukraine.

Trump suggested holding a one-on-one meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders first to allow them to exchange views directly before moving on to a broader summit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said direct talks between Russia and Ukraine remain possible but are now “paused.” He noted negotiators can use existing channels, though no meetings are planned.

The Foreign Ministry announced a Putin-Zelensky summit could happen only once a proper agenda is set, while Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added that it would require a “reasonable response” from Kiev to Moscow’s proposals.