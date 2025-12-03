Ukraine’s NATO membership ‘key question’ in talks with US: Russia

Putin’s top aide, Yury Ushakov, made the comment on Wednesday, the day after a five-hour meeting between Putin and Washington officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner failed to deliver a breakthrough in Ukraine peace negotiations.

“The American partners have confirmed their readiness to take into account our considerations and our key proposals,” Ushakov told reporters.

While Kyiv argues it must join NATO to protect itself against future Russian aggression, Moscow says Ukraine must never be allowed to join the military alliance.

Another significant area of disagreement is territory, with Ushakov saying shortly after the Witkoff meeting that “no compromise” has been found on regions Russia captured and plans to keep.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video statement late Wednesday, stated that pressure must be applied on Russia to achieve peace.

“Right now the world clearly feels there’s an opportunity to end the war and that current diplomatic activities must be reinforced with pressure on the aggressor. Everything depends on this combination,” he added.

Ukraine’s European allies later hit out at Russia at a NATO meeting in Belgium, accusing Putin of having no intention of stopping the full-scale war it launched against its neighbour in February 2022.