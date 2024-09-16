Ukraine denies report that victory plan includes ceasefire along existing lines

Zelensky has said he will present the United States with a plan for Ukraine’s victory later this month during a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Responding to an article published by Germany’s Bild newspaper, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told Ukrainska Pravda, that the claim was untrue.

“Bild spread a fake,” Lytvyn said.

“Bild has not seen the victory plan, and of the few people who are currently involved by the president in the preparation of the Victory Plan, none of them spoke to Bild.”

“Ukraine is against any freezing of the war, and this is said at all levels of the Ukrainian leadership. And it is important for us that the United States supports Ukraine’s Victory Plan, not capitulation or freezing,” Lytvyn continued.

He added that the United States would be the first partner presented with the plan.

Officials have so far been tight-lipped about the plan’s details.

Last month, Zelensky said that Ukraine’s operations in Kursk were part of his plan for victory.

The other aspects of the plan include Ukraine’s participation in the global security infrastructure, pressuring Russia to end the war through diplomatic means, and an economic aspect, Zelensky said without revealing further details.

Ukraine is preparing for a second peace summit, following its inaugural global peace summit in Switzerland in June where Russia was excluded.

Kyiv has announced it aims to invite a Russian representative to the second conference.

Kyiv has repeatedly rejected any ceasefire or temporary break in hostilities, saying it would only provide a window of opportunity for Russia to regroup its forces.