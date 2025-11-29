Ukraine says won’t cede territory to Russia

In an interview with The Atlantic’s Simon Shuster on Friday, Yermak noted that Zelensky had made it clear that any territorial concessions are out of the question in the next phase of peace talks.

“Not a single sane person today would sign a document to give up territory,” the aide said, adding, “As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory. He will not sign away territory.”

The official cited the constitutional limitations, which he stated prohibited such concessions, adding that Ukraine was prepared only to discuss where to fix the current front line.

Earlier media reports said that the initial version of the US-drafted peace plan required Kiev to relinquish parts of Russia’s Donbass that it still controls, stay out of NATO, and limit the size of its armed forces.

Meanwhile, one source told Shuster that if there’s an election, the Donbass withdrawal clause would definitely be used by Zelensky’s political opponents who would “hammer him for it [concession] until he cracks.”

Any presidential election, however, remains a distant prospect as Zelensky refused to hold a new vote when his term expired last year, citing martial law. Russia subsequently declared him “illegitimate,” saying the legal power now lies with Ukraine’s parliament.