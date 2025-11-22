Ukraine risks ‘losing a key partner’ with Trump’s peace proposal: Zelensky

The US plan contains many of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longstanding demands while offering limited security guarantees to Ukraine. It foresees Ukraine handing over territory to Russia, something Zelensky has repeatedly ruled out, reduces the size of it army and blocks its coveted path to NATO membership.

Zelensky pledged to hold constructive discussions with Washington at what he called “truly one of the most difficult moments in our history”. Zelensky said he spoke for almost an hour Friday with US Vice President JD Vance and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll about the peace proposal.

US President Donald Trump in a radio interview on Friday said that he wants an answer from Zelensky on his 28-point plan by Thursday, but says an extension is possible to finalise terms.

“I’ve had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines,” Trump said in an interview on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio. “But Thursday is it – we think an appropriate time.”

While Zelensky has offered to negotiate with the US and Russia, he signaled Ukraine may not get everything it wants and has to confront the possibility of losing American support if it makes a stand.

“Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest,” Zelensky said in a recorded speech. “Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”

“We will work calmly with America and all partners,” he said, but insisted on fair treatment.

He urged Ukrainians to “stop fighting” each other, in a possible reference to a major corruption scandal that has brought fierce criticism of the government, and said peace talks next week “will be very difficult”.

Zelensky spoke earlier by phone with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom, who assured him of their continued support, as European officials scrambled to respond to the US proposals that apparently caught them unawares.

Wary of antagonising Trump, the European and Ukrainian responses were cautiously worded and pointedly commended American peace efforts.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Zelensky of “their unchanged and full support on the way to a lasting and just peace” in Ukraine, Merz’s office said.

The four leaders welcomed US efforts to end the war. “In particular, they welcomed the commitment to the sovereignty of Ukraine and the readiness to grant Ukraine solid security guarantees,” the statement added.

The line of contact must be the departure point for an agreement, they stated, and “the Ukrainian armed forces must remain in a position to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine effectively.”