Ukraine ups pressure for more air defense systems, long-range strike capabilities

Zelensky, in opening remarks at a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, said his troops are “operating with minimal of weaponry”.

“We need more weapons to drive Russian forces off our land, and especially in the Donetsk region,” he continued.

“It’s important that every support package that is announced is promptly put forward on the battlefield without delay.”

The Ukrainian leader thanked allies for contributing weapons and defensive systems but said the number of air defense systems that have not been delivered yet is “significant”.

“The world has enough air defense systems to ensure that Russian terror does not have results,” he said, adding, “And I urge you to be more active in this war with us on air defense.”

Ukraine has been hit by several large Russian missile attacks in the past few weeks, including a strike in the city of Poltava this week that killed 55 people.

Zelensky also pushed for long-range strike capabilities Friday, part of a frequent request he has made in recent days to get the US and Western allies to allow his forces to use their weapons to hit key military targets deep into Russian territory. The current US policy only allows Ukraine to strike into Russia if it is over the border.

“We need to have these long-range capabilities, not only on occupied territory of Ukraine but also on the Russian territory,” Zelensky continued, adding, “So that Russia is motivated to seek peace.”

Ukraine has pushed harder for the US to lift the deep strike policy after Ukrainian troops pushed into Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6, which did not provoke any escalation in the war, but the Pentagon and the White House have not budged.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Thursday that “there’s been no change in our policy with respect to long-range missile capabilities and where and what and how Ukraine can use those capabilities”.

Kirby added that they were “having a conversation with our Ukrainian counterparts about what they need, what’s going on, on the battlefield, and what support they require to continue to have success on the battlefield”.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who opened the Ramstein Air Base meeting Friday, acknowledged Ukraine’s request for more weapons and capabilities.

“We hear your urgency and we share it,” he said, adding, “Today, we’ll push even harder to step up our support for Ukraine.”

The US announced a new $250 million package for Ukraine on Friday, which includes air defense munitions, artillery shells, armored vehicles and patrol boats.

Ukraine is under immense pressure from Russian forces across the 600-mile front line, and especially in the Donetsk region, where Moscow is seeking to cement its control of the eastern province. Russia has been bearing down on Pokrovsk, a critical railroad juncture town that could cut off supply lines for Ukraine if it falls.

Ukrainian troops made a big gamble when they moved into Kursk, the first time a foreign nation has invaded Russia since World War II. While they have taken some 500 square miles of land and hundreds of prisoners, Russia has continued to push forward in the Donetsk region, casting doubt on the success of the key objective to divert Russian troops from the front lines.

The Kursk offensive has also taken up crucial Ukrainian manpower and resources.

Zelensky has said the Kursk offensive is a key part of his victory plan, which he plans to present to President Joe Biden during a visit to the US later this month. He added Friday that Ukraine prevented a larger Russian attack into the Sumy region by invading Kursk.

The Ukrainian president also claimed Russia has suffered roughly 6,000 casualties in the Kursk offensive.

“Thanks to our actions, there is currently no threat that Russia will launch a new offensive operation on our territory,” he added.