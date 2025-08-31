Ukraine plans strikes deep into Russia: Zelensky

“We will continue our active operations in exactly the way needed for Ukraine’s defence. The forces and resources are prepared. New deep strikes have also been planned,” Zelenskiy wrote on X after meeting Ukraine’s top general, Oleksandr Syrsky.

It came after Permanent Representative of the United States to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Washington is supplying Ukraine with weapons that allow it to strike deeper into Russian territory.

“And finally, you know, we’re giving some deeper strike capabilities, and most likely, the Ukrainians are going to use them,” the diplomat noted during a live broadcast on Fox News.

He did not specify which systems he was referring to, but mentioned the plans announced by Washington on Thursday to sell Kiev over 3,000 ERAM air-based missiles, as well as purchases of weapons for Ukraine from the United States by NATO allies.

“President Trump’s making sure that Ukraine can continue to defend itself, and by giving them some deeper strike capabilities that obviously could help them offensively,” Whitaker reiterated.

Russia has repeatedly pointed out that long-range strikes are carried out not by Kiev, but by Western countries, whose specialists provide target guidance. Russia will respond decisively if long-range systems are used against it, stated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.