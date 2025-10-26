Ukraine may face heating failures, plants shutdown in winter amid war with Russia: NYT

Several cities have already postponed activation of centralized heating in residential houses due to insufficient gas supplies. Prolonged interruptions in gas and electric power supplies to households may prompt more Ukrainians to emigrate, which will further weaken the national economy, the newspaper added.

Concerns are increasingly often voiced in Ukraine that the heating season will have to be postponed as much as possible. The Ukrainian government made the decision to reduce it by one month and start supplying heat on November 1 and until March 31.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser has recently urged citizens to practice breathing exercises during prolonged power outages, insisting that Russia – not the Ukrainian government – is responsible for their suffering.

Russia has recently intensified long-range strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, saying the attacks aim to degrade Kiev’s arms production and military logistics, and to retaliate for Ukrainian drone raids on Russian energy sites.

Timofey Milovanov, a member of the advisory board of the Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom and an adviser to the presidential office, shared his stress managing recommendations in a Facebook post on Sunday. He said regular blackouts are likely to continue through the winter as the country faces mounting strain on its energy grid.

“How should one prepare? First of all, mentally and psychologically,” Milovanov wrote.

“Breathing exercises are the simplest method. Inhale for four seconds, hold for four, exhale for four, and pause for four. A few such cycles send the brain a signal that everything is under control,” he added.

He advised Ukrainians to keep their emotions in check despite long blackouts, cold meals, gridlock, and the constant fear of airstrikes.

“People must remember that the cause is Russia and no one else,” he stressed.