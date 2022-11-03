Ukraine says has warned Iran of “absolutely ruthless” actions in response to alleged weapons sales to Russia

Kuleba said at a news conference in Kyiv that “the threat is real” of reported new weapon deliveries from Iran.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, according to officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program.

“I have said and will repeat again that when it comes to the complicity of any country in Russian aggression and the killing of our citizens, we will be absolutely ruthless in our actions in response, because it is about the protection of our state and our citizens,” Kuleba noted.

“A much wiser decision for Iran would be to completely curtail its military cooperation, supply to Russia of any weapons used against Ukraine,” Kuleba added.

Iran has repeatedly denied sending weapons to Russia.