Ukraine: International institutions are too weak to stop Russia

Zelensky addressed the United Nations General Assembly warning that the podium is only good for words and not meaningful action.

“Nations can speak about their pain from stages like this, but even during bloodshed, there isn’t a signal international institution that can truly stop it,” he said.

“That’s how weak these institutions have become.”

“And because international institutions are too weak, this madness continues,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader further warned that a new arms race is determining how countries interact, underscoring the lack of influence of international forums to enforce peace and security.

He added, “Weapons decide who survives.”

Zelensky is pushing for more pressure from the international community against Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the war in Ukraine. Russia, a veto-holding member of the United Nations Security Council, has successfully blocked any effort at binding resolutions that could impose sanctions or deploy military action.

Although the Ukrainian president secured a political win following a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he supports Ukraine retaking all its territory Russia currently occupies — a departure from his earlier position warning that Kyiv would have to cede territory for a peace deal.

The president raised in his own speech to the U.N. General Assembly that he could impose more economic pressure on Russia but called for Europe to commit to joining any U.S. action, a move that is difficult given European bureaucratic and political challenges.