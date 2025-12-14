Ukraine ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace negotiations

The move marks a major shift for Ukraine, which has ​fought to join NATO as a safeguard against Russian attacks and has such an aspiration included in its constitution. It also meets one of Russia’s war aims, although Kyiv has ‌so far held firm against ceding territory to Moscow.

Zelensky said on Sunday that the U.S., and European and other partners’ security guarantees instead of NATO membership were a compromise on Ukraine’s side.

“From the very beginning, Ukraine’s desire was to join NATO, these are ‌real security guarantees. Some partners from the US and Europe did not support this direction,” he stated in answer to questions from reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

“Thus, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, Article 5-like guarantees for us from the US, and security guarantees from European colleagues, as well as other countries — Canada, Japan — are an opportunity to prevent another Russian invasion,” he added.

“And it is already a compromise from our part,” he continued, noting that the security guarantees should be legally binding.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine officially renounce its NATO ambitions and withdraw troops from the about 10% of Donbas which ⁠Kyiv still controls. Moscow has also said that Ukraine must be ‌a neutral country and that no NATO troops can be stationed in Ukraine.