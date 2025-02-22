Two Palestinian children killed in West Bank by Israeli army

Ayman Nasser al-Haymouny, 12, was killed in Hebron while 13-year-old Rimas al-Amouri was shot in the Jenin governorate, the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Wafa news agency confirmed.

Israeli forces opened fire on al-Haymouny and shot him when he was visiting relatives south of Hebron. He was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Al-Amouri was shot in the abdomen and taken to Jenin Government Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

She was shot while standing in the courtyard of her family home in the Jenin area on Friday afternoon, Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP) said.

An Israeli soldier in an armoured car, stationed approximately 50 metres (164 feet) from al-Amouri, fired at least five bullets into the courtyard where she was standing, hitting her in the back, DCIP added.

“Both Ayman and Rimas were targeted suddenly and without warning in the back with lethal force by Israeli soldiers safely positioned inside armoured vehicles,” DCIP’s Ayed Abu Eqtaish said.

“Israeli forces have nothing but contempt for Palestinian children’s lives and systemic impunity means they will face no consequences,” he added.

The killings come as the Israeli military carries out large-scale raids across the occupied West Bank for several weeks now, including in Nablus, Tulkarem, Jenin and Nablus overnight.

Israeli troops have killed more than 50 Palestinians since their offensive in the northern part of the occupied West Bank started on January 21, right after the Gaza ceasefire deal was agreed.

It has inflicted severe damage on water and sanitation infrastructure for Palestinian communities, according to a report from the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA).

However, since the UN’s reporting period ended on Monday, several more Palestinians have been killed, including the two children on Friday night.

OCHA also counted 34 incidents of Israeli settler violence towards Palestinians in its latest report.