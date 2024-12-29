Turkey says ‘neutralized’ over 3,000 terrorists in 2024

As part of these counterterrorism efforts, “3,038 terrorists were neutralized, 1,330 caves/shelters were destroyed, and 2,450 weapons and more than 910,000 pieces of ammunition were seized,” the ministry said on social media.

It added that 107 terrorists surrendered during the course of the year.

The Turkish Armed Forces is continuing its operations with “unconventional, unpredictable, swift and continuous” execution principles, following a strategy to eliminate terrorism at its source, it noted.

Türkiye’s efforts to completely remove terrorism continue with “great determination,” the ministry stressed.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG, which also uses the name PYD, is its Syrian offshoot.